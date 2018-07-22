(WSVN) - They’re crispy, tasty, easy to make and inspired by the cuisine from the Bahamas. Crab cakes are on the menu, as we grab a Bite with Belkys

Ingredients:

2 large eggs

¼ cup coconut milk

¼ cup bread crumbs

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

1 tablespoon lemongrass paste

1 lb. crab meat

salt

pepper

peanut oil (to fry the crab cakes in)

Garnish/Topping:

juice of fresh lime or lemon

spicy mayo (1/4 cup of mayonnaise and 1/8 cup sriracha sauce or to taste)

Method of Preparation:

In a large bowl, add the two large eggs and slightly beat them. Next, add the coconut milk, the bread crumbs, lemongrass paste, cilantro, the crab, and then add a pinch of salt and pepper. Mix this all together.

At the stove, heat up enough peanut oil to cover the crab cakes. Once the oil is hot, form your crab cake patties into about 3 inches each, then slip them into the hot oil. Let them fry for about two minutes or until they’re golden brown, and then flip them over and fry for another two minutes or until golden brown and delicious.

Once they’re golden brown, place them on a paper towel to remove excess grease.

To Plate:

Squeeze a little fresh lime or lemon on top and serve with a spicy mayo, which you can make by mixing mayonnaise and spicy sriracha sauce.

Serves: 4

