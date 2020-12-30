Bags from Eco Sak are stylish and good for the environment

Women love purses. Admit it ladies, we’ve got handbags in every shape and color. If you need a reason to get another one, a SoFlo company makes bags that are good for the environment!

When it comes to fun, fashionable and environmentally friendly, Eco Sak has got it in the bag.

Bettina Daneri, Eco Sak: “Eco Sak is a company that creates handmade bags from recyclable material. Our bags are made of 70% recycled plastic.”

You know those water bottles you threw in your bag? Eco Sak melts them down and stretches them into strings. Then, it’s up to Eco Sak’s artists to weave their magic.

Bettina Daneri: “The Eco Saks feel light. They are very malleable. The plastic has been woven. They are very flexible bags.”

We grabbed some of the biodegradable bags and headed to the Miami Beach Botanical Garden to check them out.

There are more than a dozen styles of Eco Saks, and you can get them in every color of the rainbow.

From crossbody bags to clutches, everything they make is adorable.

Bettina Daneri: “We have a larger collection that entails everything from beach bags to totes.”

Wine not carry a wine bottle in an Eco Sak? Or you can sport a backpack that is pretty and, of course, plastic.

Bettina Daneri: “Our backpacks have magnets to close them, no zippers. They are easy to use, easy to open, very light in weight, so you can carry pretty much all your heavy stuff.”

It also doesn’t take a lot of green to go green. Prices for Eco Sak’s bags start at $29.

Bettina Daneri: “Not only are you contributing to making the world a little bit greener, you’re going to have a product that lasts you a lifetime.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Eco Sak

www.ecosakstore.com

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.