Badass screen divas team up for Margot Robbie-led DC Comics caper ‘Birds of Prey’

There’s a very good chance the bad boys will get knocked off this week by a bad girl, as in the DC Comics diva Harley Guinn and her “Birds of Prey.” Deco’s resident ornithologist Alex Miranda is here with a look.

She’s flying high above Hollywood in “Birds of Prey,” despite some really questionable pigtails. Everybody’s favorite psycho ex-girlfriend, Harley Quinn, is coming back to life with Margot Robbie now at the center of this film, and although revenge is never as satisfying as we hope, boy, it sure can be a lot of fun.

Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn is a superhero for a new decade.

Margot Robbie (as Harley Quinn): “Unless we all want to die very unpleasant deaths, we’re gonna have to work together.”

Mary Elizabeth Winstead (as Huntress): “Suuure.”

Margot Robbie (as Harley Quinn): “Yes!”

In “Birds of Prey,” the Joker’s ex-girlfriend isn’t a one-dimensional comic book character like some of the past, and her story isn’t, either.

Margot Robbie: “It’s unpredictable, and it’s out of order, and it’s messy, and it’s funny, and it’s dangerous, and it’s violent, and it’s absurd, and it’s heartbreaking and heartwarming. It’s a bit of everything, which is kind of like the character.”

Harley joins forces with Black Canary, Renee Montoya and Huntress to protect Cassandra Cain because a crime lord named Black Mask is after her.

For Mary Elizabeth Winstead, this movie’s all about women power.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead: “One of the main reasons why I wanted to do it was to work on something that was so predominantly female led, but it’s had such a lasting impression on me, what that felt like, and particularly with these women.”

They really had each other’s backs, too. Without Robbie’s assistance, Rosie Perez wouldn’t have even been a part of this cast.

Rosie Perez: “She said, ‘You do not fit the age group for who they want for this character, but if you’re willing to fight, I’m willing to fight.'”

Jurnee Smollett-Bell had to fight, too — against her insecurities.

Jurnee Smollett-Bell: “The character pushed me so far beyond, really, anything I’ve done on screen, just in forcing me to step outside my comfort zone and do things like sing.”

I’d be scared, too — but Ewan McGregor says, sure, the movie is violent and all, but it will keep you smiling, just like Harley. Creepy.

Ewan McGregor: “It feels like anything is possible in it. It feels more fun and vibrant, and like I was saying about her movie, full of real people and characters.”

Critics are a fan of this one so far, many saying it was cast perfectly. “Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn” swoops into theaters Thursday night.

