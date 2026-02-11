SANTA CLARA, Calif. (WSVN) — The cultural earthquake triggered by Bad Bunny’s electrifying Super Bowl halftime show has shined a spotlight on its Emmy-nominated choreographer.

Charm La’Donna was also behind the choreography in the halftime show performances from Kendrick Lamar in 2025 and The Weeknd in 2021, as well as Beyoncé’s “Beyoncé Bowl.”

Before she stepped in the national spotlight, La’Donna was a dancer raised in Compton, California. She studied hip-hop, krumping, ballet, jazz and modern dance.

In a 2025 interview with USA Today, La’Donna said, “I call myself a hybrid. I have trained in many different styles, art forms of dance, and I feel like all of the styles that I’ve been able to study are blended well and put out through me, so I take my experiences, I look at the world, and I’m able to blend it in my body.”

The 37-year-old multi-hyphehate has also worked with Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa.

