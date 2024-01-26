Florida International University welcomed Bad Bunny to its campus after entrepreneur David Grutman invited the Puerto Rican pop star to join a hospitality seminar.

Bad Bunny was met with excitement as students cheered on the Grammy Award-winning artist when he entered the FIU classroom on Thursday.

When Bad Bunny got on stage, he had a message for the young minds of the future of hospitality.

“Everything I do, and I’ve said this many times, I do it with my heart,” he said in Spanish. “This is how I make my music and that has led me to create other types of income and create a business. I can’t work on something if I don’t feel passionate about it.”

In August 2022, Bad Bunny worked with Grutman to launch a Japanese-inspired steakhouse, Gekkō, located in Miami.

Grutman, a FIU Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management professor, started The David Grutman Experience: The Class for students to get advice and inspiration from renowned stars to start their own hospitality platform.

Since his first class opened for enrollment, Grutman has had stars like Drake, Jason Mamoa and Rick Ross join his class for inspirational talks with FIU students.

