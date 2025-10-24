MIAMI (WSVN) - Latin superstars Bad Bunny and Karol G were among the big winners at the Billboard Latin Music Awards ceremony held in the Magic City.

Bad Bunny took home 11 awards including Artist of the Year, Top Latin Album, Top Latin Albums Artist, Male and Billboard Latin Artist of the 21st Century.

The rapper’s milestone honor was presented by legendary Puerto Rican actress Rita Moreno.

Colombian superstar Karol G followed with six awards. Those include Global 200 Latin Song of the Year and Hot Latin Songs Artist, Female.

The “King of Reggaeton,” Daddy Yankee, came out of retirement to perform his comeback single “Sonríele.” The “Gasolina” star retired back in 2023 to dedicate his life to Christianity.

The Billboard Latin Music Awards took place Thursday night at the James L. Knight Center in downtown Miami.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.