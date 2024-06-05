MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida rolled out the red carpet for the premiere of the new action movie “Bad Boys: Ride or Die.”

The highly anticipated sequel puts South Florida in the spotlight, as parts of it were filmed in downtown Miami.

After months of people standing on the sidewalks of Miami to catch a glimpse of the stars, they can finally see the movie on the big screen.

Stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence took over the streets of South Florida, doing stunts on the bridges of Fort Lauderdale as they filmed the action movie.

Now, they are back to cruise down the red carpet at the Silverspot Cinema, located along Southeast Third Street.

The fourth movie in the franchise returned to the streets of Miami with some star-studded appearances from local stars, including Miami’s biggest athletes.

“Jimmy Butler is reportedly considering leaving the Miami Heat,” said a newscaster in the film.

“I want to be a bad boy,” said Jimmy Butler.

Jimmy Butler and Lionel Messi made guest appearances in the movie.

Miami Heat fans, however, prefer Jimmy sticks to the hardwood.

“Bad boys don’t just kick the door open, they kick it and you gotta say something cool,” said Will Smith (as Mike Lowrey).

“You had me at hello” said Jimmy Butler.

“Did he do a romantic comedy quote?” said Will Smith (as Mike Lowrey).

Unfortunately, Butler’s good boy performance did not make the final cut.

Messi also tried to join the team of bad boys.

“Hey, man,” said Will Smith (as Mike Lowrey).

“Bad boys?” said Messi.

The stars of the movie were expected on the red carpet in downtown Miami on Wednesday night.

But before arriving on the carpet, Smith and Lawrence threw the first pitch at the Marlins game.

For those who can’t make it to the premiere on Wednesday, the movie will debut in theaters on Friday.

