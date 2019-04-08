‘Bad Boys for Life’s’ MacArthur Causeway shoot delayed

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The cast and crew of the new “Bad Boys” sequel will no longer be taking over the MacArthur Causeway this weekend.

The causeway had been scheduled to shut down on Sunday to shoot a sequence from “Bad Boys for Life,” starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

In a tweet, Miami Beach officials said scheduling conflicts have delayed the shoot.

It remains unclear when that shoot will happen.

“Bad Boys for Life,” the third entry in the popular buddy-cop franchise, is set for release on Jan. 17, 2020.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.