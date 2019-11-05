‘Bad Boys for Life’ crew return to Miami for re-shoots

(WSVN) - The Magic City was the backdrop for a big South Florida re-shoot. It’s take two for a long awaited sequel.

Will Smith and company will return to town to re-shoot scenes for “Bad Boys for Life.”

The third movie in the franchise promises more action, more humor and more Miami, and that’s never a bad thing.

And just like that, the boys are back!

Dynamic cop duo Will Smith and Martin Lawrence star in “Bad Boys For Life.” The new trailer dropped Tuesday, and it doesn’t disappoint.

Martin Lawrence (as Detective Marcus Burnett): “We have more time in front of us than behind us.”

Will Smith (as Detective Mike Lowrey): “Man, please. I’m gonna be running down criminals until I’m a hundred.”

Once again, the Magic City is front and center. Most of the film was shot in Miami-Dade County last spring.

Joe Pantoliano (as Capt. Howard) : “I’m putting you on a new team. You’re working with ammo now.”

From Biscayne Boulevard to Watson Island, our beautiful city is so easy on the eyes.

Over the weekend, the “Bad Boy” crew did movie re-shoots in Little Havana.

The actors shot interiors up in Atlanta too, at the newly opened Tyler Perry Studios.

Smith posted the video on Instagram of a reunion of sorts with actor Eddie Murphy, who’s also there shooting the sequel to “Coming to America.”

But back to that sexy city.

The third movie in the franchise has detectives Lowrey and Burnett fighting a Romanian mob boss.

Something tells me they’ll get the job done, stylishly of course.

“Bad Boys for Life,” which is the final movie in the franchise, hits theaters Jan. 17.

