FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Movie magic is happening in South Florida, but it means road closures could affect your morning commute.

The “Bad Boys” franchise is back for a fourth installment, and traffic will be impacted between 6 a.m. and noon on Monday.

During this time, northbound A1A will be closed between Las Olas Boulevard and Bayshore Drive in Fort Lauderdale.

Seabreeze Boulevard will be converted to one lane in each direction to accommodate traffic flow.

The action-packed production, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, was spotted in Miami’s Brickell section over the weekend.

“Bad Boys 4” is set to hit theaters June 14.

