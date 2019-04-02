‘Bad Boys 3’ movie shoot to shut down MacArthur Causeway

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - “Bad Boys 3,” starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, will begin filming in Miami Beach later this month.

The movie shoot will force all westbound lanes of the MacArthur Causeway to close from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 14.

#Traffic Notice: On Sunday, April 14 btwn 2 PM & 4 PM the MacArthur Cswy WB lanes will be closed with intermittent closures on the EB lanes, due to filming for a major motion picture. Please utilize the Venetian or the Julia Tuttle during this time: https://t.co/YrNhs3vMq4 pic.twitter.com/Wja2oXo0hD — City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) April 1, 2019

Eastbound lanes are expected to face intermittent closures as well.

Motorists are advised to take the Venetian or Julia Tuttle Causeway to enter and exit Miami Beach.

To make up for the inconvenience, tolls are going to be suspended along the Venetian Causeway.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.