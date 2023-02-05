If you’re planning a game day get-together, you’ll want something special to feed your guests. That’s what’s on the menu, as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

Ingredients:

2 lb. bacon- regular sliced

2 lb. sea scallops

3 tbs. butter

1 tbs. minced garlic

1/3 cup chicken broth

chopped parsley for garnish

Method of Preparation:

Cut bacon strips in half. If your scallops are small, cut the bacon again lengthwise so it won’t be too wide for the scallops.

Wrap a piece of bacon around each scallop and secure it with a toothpick.

Arrange the wrapped scallops on a baking sheet.

Broil 5 inches from the heat for about 6 minutes on each side, until the bacon is crispy. *Every oven is different so keep an eye on it the first time you make it!*

In a small skillet, melt butter then add garlic and sauté for one minute. Add the broth and bring it to a boil.

Let it cook down for two minutes.

Place scallops in a bowl and pour the broth over.

Gently toss to coat and garnish with chopped parsley.

Enjoy!

