Bacon Wrapped Dates/Belkys

(WSVN) - Sweet and savory always work well together. Add a bit of cheese, and you’ve got a delicious appetizer that your guest will love.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Bacon Wrapped Dates
Ingredients:
20 Medjool dates
4 oz. goat cheese
½ a pack of bacon (strips sliced in half)
Method of Preparation:
– Carefully remove the pits from the dates using a pairing knife.
– Stuff the middle of the date with goat cheese. Wrap half a piece of bacon around the date. Secure with a toothpick.
– Bake the dates at 400 degrees on a parchment paper lined baking sheet for 20-30 minutes or until bacon looks crispy.
– Transfer to a plate-lined with a paper towel to drain. Serve warm.
Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.