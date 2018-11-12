Bacon Wrapped Dates/Belkys

(WSVN) - Sweet and savory always work well together. Add a bit of cheese, and you’ve got a delicious appetizer that your guest will love.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Bacon Wrapped Dates

Ingredients:

20 Medjool dates

4 oz. goat cheese

½ a pack of bacon (strips sliced in half)

Method of Preparation:

– Carefully remove the pits from the dates using a pairing knife.

– Stuff the middle of the date with goat cheese. Wrap half a piece of bacon around the date. Secure with a toothpick.

– Bake the dates at 400 degrees on a parchment paper lined baking sheet for 20-30 minutes or until bacon looks crispy.

– Transfer to a plate-lined with a paper towel to drain. Serve warm.

