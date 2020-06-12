Back to the Basement ’80s virtual concert benefits charity focused on front line workers

This is gonna be a totally awesome weekend because we’re going back to the ’80s. A concert by some of the biggest bands from the decade are performing. Get ready to have fun tonight and Wang Chung tonight.

There’s a totally radical concert going down tomorrow featuring some of the ’80s most bodacious bands.

Nick Feldman: “It’s basically in aid of Direct Relief, a really fantastic charity that’s focused on helping health care workers, first line responders, doctors, nurses, in the sort of fight against COVID-19.”

The set list is a who’s who of new wave and ’80s pop stars and will feature Wang Chung debuting a new spin on their signature song.

Nick Feldman: “The main thing that we’ve been focusing on is a remake of our big hit from the ’80s, ‘Everybody Have Fun Tonight.’ We’ve kind of remade it with different lyrics, and it’s now called ‘Everybody Stay Safe Tonight.’ That seems kind of good advice for people, and we’re trying to follow it ourselves.”

A Flock of Seagulls will be performing “Space Age Love Song” during the show.

Mike Score: “It’s kind of weird with that song because in the beginning people went, ‘Oh, I like that song,’ but over the years, people have gone, ‘That’s the best song,’ you know? And it’s funny cause when I knew when I wrote that song that it was better than ‘I Ran.’ Although ‘I Ran’ became the big hit, I always thought ‘Space Age’ was more of the sound that the Flock of Seagulls should make, and it was actually quite a lot of fun to make a video rather than just go and do a live show, which is great. We love doing shows, but to suddenly have to try and come up with something a little bit different for a video rather than just, you know, having the camera on you and going, you know.”

The Back to the Basement virtual benefit concert is 2 p.m. Saturday with a replay Sunday at 7 p.m.

