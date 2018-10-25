Baby’s Meat & Counter serves up Canadian comfort food in SoFlo

It’s not easy finding authentic Canadian food in South Florida, although I know most of you are like, “Um, what exactly is Canadian food? Aren’t you guys just American but you say sorry?” Well, we found a place that serves poutine! Yes, poutine! What do you mean you don’t know what poutine is???

Babe’s Meat & Counter in Palmetto Bay has a variety of, well, meats, but that’s not what we’re here for.

Chris Van Vliet: “Now this is very exciting for me as a Canadian because a lot of people don’t know what poutine is!”

Melanie Schoendorfer, owner: “Yes, it’s very unfortunate for them! It’s a very traditional dish. I mean, it’s fries, it’s gravy, it’s cheese curd — it’s wonderful.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Canada has some great exports. I mean … Celine Dion and Nickelback! And of course Justin Bieber. And poutine.”

Melanie and her husband Jason are cooking up this Canadian comfort food every Sunday and Tuesday.

It’s $5.99 for a regular bowl, and you just tack on $2 if you want to add meat.

Chris Van Vliet: “This sounds like it should be a very American food.”

Melanie Schoendorfer: “I’m very surprised that it isn’t more popular here.”

Okay now let’s see what’s going on in the kitchen where they make their gravy from scratch!

Jason Schoendorfer, co-owner: “These are just beef bones with a little bit of beef on there that we’ve roasted. We’ve also got some onions, garlic, chives.”

Chris Van Vliet: “This already smells so good, and it’s not even liquid yet.”

But once it is…

Chris Van Vliet: “Look at that!”

And look at these!

Jason Schoendorfer: “You want to have a nice, sturdy fry that can handle all that gravy and cheese”

Speaking of which, here come the cheddar cheese curds — not some impostor cheese like mozzarella.

Now please, add that gravy.

Jason Schoendorfer: “I always try to hit all the tops of the cheese so that way, by the time you get the fork in it, they’re nice and soft.”

And now time to feast.

Melanie Schoendorfer: “It’s hard to describe that first look on their face. It’s what we call ugly delicious.”

Chris Van Vliet: “It’s like I’m back home. This is amazing! You’re gonna have to give me some time here because I’m gonna eat the whole thing. All right? So I’ll see ya later.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Babe’s Meat & Counter

9216 SW 156th St.

Miami, FL 33157

(786) 429-1315

http://babefroman.com/

