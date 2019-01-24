‘Baby Shark’ overload? The creators of the hit song planning Netflix show and musical next

Love it or hate it, the song is a hit. The YouTube video for “Baby Shark” has over 2 billion streams and the creators have no plans of stopping their success with it.

According to Bloomberg, one of the founders of SmartStudy Co. said Pinkfog plans on releasing a Netflix series, short videos and a musical this year in North America.

The South Korean company’s chief financial officer, Seungkyu Lee, said the company will be targeting children within the age group of five to eight for their newer content and will be possibly moving from sharks to penguins.

There is no exact date as to when the company will be releasing the content this year.

