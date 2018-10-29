Awards buzz is icing for John Krasinski and ‘A Quiet Place’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — John Krasinski is currently at work on a sequel to his box-office hit and possible awards contender “A Quiet Place.”

Although he won’t tease specifics, he did offer up his wife and co-star Emily Blunt’s reaction. Blunt told him that it wasn’t like a sequel, but another book in the same world.

Krasinski wrote, directed and starred in the mostly dialogue-free thriller “A Quiet Place,” which grossed $338.6 million on a production budget of $17 million. The film, now available on home video, is about a family trying to survive creatures that kill when they hear sound.

The film has been discussed as a possible Oscars contender since its release in April.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.