Avril Lavigne releases personal song for frontline workers battling COVID-19

Avril Lavigne — haven’t heard her name in a while, but she’s back with a personal, heartfelt song for heroes.

Avril Lavigne (singing): “Because we are warriors, we will fight for our lives like soldiers.”

It’s called “We are Warriors.”

Avril Lavigne (singing): “We are stronger. That’s why we are alive.”

Pop star Avril Lavigne originally writing the power ballad about her own struggles.

Avril Lavigne: “I had personally overcome so much in my life with Lyme disease. I was out for a couple of years battling that, which is initially what I wrote the song ‘Warrior’ about.”

But now that she’s on the mend, Avril rewrote the lyrics to pay tribute to those on the front lines fighting COVID-19.

Avril Lavigne: “I just wanted to release it to express my gratitude towards everybody who’s out there working on the front lines and putting their lives at risk.”

The singer coming up with the idea after her tour was cancelled because of the virus.

Avril Lavigne: “I’ve been really in awe seeing so many people stepping up right now and coming together as one.”

Avril Lavigne (singing): “You can’t shoot us down.”

Avril even shooting her part of the music video in her own backyard, as like most of us, the pop star has been hunkering down at home.

Avril Lavigne: “Quarantine at home has been me cooking, cleaning, being the Swiffer queen or Clorox’ing packages, letting packages sit outside, doing what everybody else is doing.”

Proceeds from sales and streams of the song support Project Hope, which aids in coronavirus relief efforts around the world.

Avril Lavigne (singing): “Woah, woah, woah, wooooh, we are warriors.”

The song is now streaming on Spotify and can be purchased through Apple Music.

