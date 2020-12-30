Avocado Tartare/ Planta, Miami Beach

(WSVN) - Get rid of your leftover Christmas cakes and cookies and kick off the upcoming new year the right way. Something healthy is on the menu. Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: John Sergi
The Restaurant: Planta, Miami Beach
The Dish: Avocado Tartare
Ingredients:
1/2 cup roasted beets
3 tbsp raw grated beets
1 tsp lime juice
1 tsp sesame oil
1 tsp soy sauce
1/2 cup Guacamole (recipe here or use your own)
1/2 avocado
1 tbsp cilantro
1/2 tsp lime
1/2 small red onion, diced
1/2 tsp jalapeño, diced and seeded
1 tsp pine nuts, toasted
1 tsp crispy shallots
1 tsp taro chips, fried
Method of Preparation:
- In a medium bowl, combine roasted beets, raw grated beets, lime juice, sesame oil, and soy sauce.
- Mix until combined being, folding carefully as to not destroy the beets.
- In separate bowl, combine avocado and smash.
- Add cilantro, lime, red onion, jalapeño, and mix.
To Plate:
- Using a ring mold, layer beet mixture while applying moderate pressure, so it forms to the mold – but not enough to bleed out on to the plate.
- Add avocado mix in the same fashion atop the beet mixture.
- Gently pull the mold up to release onto the plate and garnish with pine nuts and crispy shallots. A splash of olive oil also complements the dish very well.
- Serve with taro chips.
PLANTA South Beach
850 Commerce St.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
305-397-8513
www.plantarestaurants.com
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.