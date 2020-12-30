Avocado Tartare/ Planta, Miami Beach

(WSVN) - Get rid of your leftover Christmas cakes and cookies and kick off the upcoming new year the right way. Something healthy is on the menu. Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: John Sergi

The Restaurant: Planta, Miami Beach

The Dish: Avocado Tartare

Ingredients:

1/2 cup roasted beets

3 tbsp raw grated beets

1 tsp lime juice

1 tsp sesame oil

1 tsp soy sauce

1/2 cup Guacamole (recipe here or use your own)

1/2 avocado

1 tbsp cilantro

1/2 tsp lime

1/2 small red onion, diced

1/2 tsp jalapeño, diced and seeded

1 tsp pine nuts, toasted

1 tsp crispy shallots

1 tsp taro chips, fried

Method of Preparation:

In a medium bowl, combine roasted beets, raw grated beets, lime juice, sesame oil, and soy sauce.

Mix until combined being, folding carefully as to not destroy the beets.

In separate bowl, combine avocado and smash.

Add cilantro, lime, red onion, jalapeño, and mix.

To Plate:

Using a ring mold, layer beet mixture while applying moderate pressure, so it forms to the mold – but not enough to bleed out on to the plate.

Add avocado mix in the same fashion atop the beet mixture.

Gently pull the mold up to release onto the plate and garnish with pine nuts and crispy shallots. A splash of olive oil also complements the dish very well.

Serve with taro chips.

PLANTA South Beach

850 Commerce St.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-397-8513

www.plantarestaurants.com

