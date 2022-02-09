It’s still winter, but you can whip up a summer time dish anytime of year Here in South Florida. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

The Chef: Nicolas Caicedo

The Restaurant: Back Door Monkey, Miami

The Dish: Avocado Tartare

Ingredients:

1 ea. diced avocado

5 ea. heirloom cherry tomato

1 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

1 oz. sliced radish

2.5 tbsp. miso-yuzu juice (no salt)

1 oz. European cucumber

1 oz. scallions

1 tsp. lime zest

1 oz. purple corn tortilla

1 tsp. chives

.25 tsp. sea salt

.25 tsp. black pepper

Method of Preparation:

Take a medium size medium bowl and add 2 cups of ice, followed by another medium size mixing bowl over the ice. This will keep the ingredients chilled and fresh.

Start by slicing the cherry tomatoes in half and add to the mixing bowl, add the extra virgin olive oil, thin sliced chives and miso-juzu mix. Season with sea salt and fresh black pepper. The cucumber can be added to the mixing bowl or served chilled on the side.

The avocado will be small diced and seasoned with sea salt and pepper. Cut the blue corn tortilla chips into strips and deep fry at 350 degrees for one minute. Keep aside.

To Plate:

Spoon avocado mix first on the plate, top with the cherry tomato mix. Arrange cucumbers on the side.

Garnish with the scallions and the crispy tortilla chips on top.

Enjoy!

Back Door Monkey

2328 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127

(305) 504-8485

www.backdoormonkey.com

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.