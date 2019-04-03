Avocado Pizza with Red Beet Hummus/ Necessary Purveyor

(WSVN) - WSVN – Move over, pepperoni. We’re making a pizza with an unusual topping. That’s what’s cooking tonight, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Tyler Dabestani

The Restaurant: Necessary Purveyor, The Lincoln Eatery, Miami Beach

The Dish: Avocado Pizza with Red Beet Hummus

Ingredients:

1 (5 oz) whole wheat or cauliflower pizza crust

1 1/2 cup of red beet hummus spread (grated beets, tahini, chickpeas, olive oil)

1 head cilantro

7 g quinoa tabouli mix

3 whole avocados

3 g jalapeño or 1 whole jalapeño

2 g daikon sprouts

1/2 tbsp Himalayan sea salt

1/2 tbsp black pepper

1/2 tbsp chili flakes

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 whole lemons

Method of Preparation:

Start by putting the crust in the oven for 1-2 minutes at 375 or until crust is golden.

Begin to spread red beet hummus evenly around the crust. (Recommended to make the red beet hummus spread beforehand by shredding 2-3 farm beets in a blender, 15.5 oz of chickpeas, and 2 tbsp tahini, and a dash of salt and pepper to your liking.)

Slice 3 avocados thinly and begin to layer and spread around the pizza.

Slice the pizza in 8 segments after you layer with avocados so that they remain evenly on the pizza.

Spread chopped cilantro around the pizza.

Slice thinly and spread jalapeños evenly around the pizza.

Spread the quinoa and tabouli blend around the cilantro in the interior of the pizza, allowing each guest to spread at their discretion.

Drop daikon sprouts around the pizza evenly.

Garnish with micro greens.

Squeeze a whole lemon around the pizza.

Add salt, pepper, and chili flakes at your discretion.

Drizzle olive oil.

Serves:

1-2

Serving Suggestion:

Necessary Palmer (organic lemonade, tea)

Necessary Purveyor

(The Lincoln Eatery)

723 Lincoln Lane N

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-695-8700

www.thelincolneatery.com

