Avocado Pizza with Red Beet Hummus/ Necessary Purveyor

(WSVN) - WSVN – Move over, pepperoni. We’re making a pizza with an unusual topping. That’s what’s cooking tonight, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Tyler Dabestani
The Restaurant: Necessary Purveyor, The Lincoln Eatery, Miami Beach
The Dish: Avocado Pizza with Red Beet Hummus
Ingredients:
1 (5 oz) whole wheat or cauliflower pizza crust
1 1/2 cup of red beet hummus spread (grated beets, tahini, chickpeas, olive oil)
1 head cilantro
7 g quinoa tabouli mix
3 whole avocados
3 g jalapeño or 1 whole jalapeño
2 g daikon sprouts
1/2 tbsp Himalayan sea salt
1/2 tbsp black pepper
1/2 tbsp chili flakes
1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 whole lemons
Method of Preparation:
- Start by putting the crust in the oven for 1-2 minutes at 375 or until crust is golden.
- Begin to spread red beet hummus evenly around the crust. (Recommended to make the red beet hummus spread beforehand by shredding 2-3 farm beets in a blender, 15.5 oz of chickpeas, and 2 tbsp tahini, and a dash of salt and pepper to your liking.)
- Slice 3 avocados thinly and begin to layer and spread around the pizza.
- Slice the pizza in 8 segments after you layer with avocados so that they remain evenly on the pizza.
- Spread chopped cilantro around the pizza.
- Slice thinly and spread jalapeños evenly around the pizza.
- Spread the quinoa and tabouli blend around the cilantro in the interior of the pizza, allowing each guest to spread at their discretion.
- Drop daikon sprouts around the pizza evenly.
- Garnish with micro greens.
- Squeeze a whole lemon around the pizza.
- Add salt, pepper, and chili flakes at your discretion.
- Drizzle olive oil.
Serves:
1-2
Serving Suggestion:
Necessary Palmer (organic lemonade, tea)
Necessary Purveyor
(The Lincoln Eatery)
723 Lincoln Lane N
Miami Beach, FL 33139
305-695-8700
www.thelincolneatery.com
