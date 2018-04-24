‘Avengers: Infinity War’ cast discuss movie’s magnitude at red carpet premiere

The Avengers assembled at the red carpet premiere of “Avengers: Infinity War” and the whole thing looked like a comic-con dream lineup! Deco’s own superhero Chris Van Vliet is here and showing off his superpowers to boot.

But I feel like that’s more of a hidden superpower, or maybe it’s fitting into extremely small clothes. “Avengers: Infinity War” is going to be a huge movie, so of course there was a huge premiere and we chatted with all the stars. Well, technically not all of them … because there’s a lot of them in this movie.

An infinite amount of stars hit the red carpet in Hollywood for the world premiere of “Avengers: Infinity War” — I mean seriously, look at them all!

And it makes sense, since this movie is jam-packed with pretty much every Marvel character you’ve met over the last 10 years and 18 films.

Tom Holland: “It’s so crazy man, it’s so crazy. And even for Robert Downey Jr., this is crazy. That’s how crazy this is.”

Dave Bautista: “I’m so excited. And the weird thing is nobody’s seen the film.”

That was the talk of the night on the red carpet — it’s not just the fans who are excited, the stars might be even more excited.

Don Cheadle: “I hope it’s good, I haven’t seen anything. Am I in it? You can tell me.”

Chadwick Boseman: “Nobody’s seen the movie. We don’t know how the Russo brothers — who lets them get away with this?”

Good question. This is the third Marvel film directed by the Russo brothers — so they’ve got this whole being secretive thing down to a science.

Joe Russo: “We’ve been hiding secrets for years on this movie, so it’s a very interesting night. We finally get to share it with people.”

Benedict Cumberbatch (as Doctor Strange): “He could destroy life on earth.”

Robert Downey Jr (as Iron Man): “We’re going to need some help.”

You can say that again! Thanos is a bad guy, like a really bad guy — so bad in fact that the Avengers have to call for help from every single one of their Marvel Cinematic Universe friends to make sure the world doesn’t get destroyed.

Scarlett Johansson: “Ten years ago, I never could have imagined the scope of this. It’s so enormous.”

So, what are we all in for with this movie? Not even the God of Thunder seems to know.

Chris Hemsworth: “This could possibly be the last time we ever do this. Who knows? Or it may not be.”

This is going to be a massive opening this weekend. It’s predicted to make at least $200 million and maybe as much as $250 million. The record right now is $247 million held by “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

