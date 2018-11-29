‘Avengers’ director says Evans’ Cap days may not be over

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the directors of Marvel’s “Avengers” saga is suggesting that while Chris Evans may think his days playing Captain America are done, he shouldn’t shelve the shield just yet.

Evans tweeted last month that he had wrapped his shooting on the fourth Avengers movie, calling it an “emotional” day and saying playing the role for the last eight years “has been an honor.”

Joe Russo, who with brother Anthony wrote and directed this year’s “Avengers: Infinity War” and next year’s sequel, says the day was more emotional for Evans than for them, because he’s not actually done yet. Russo says he can’t explain what he means, but the audience will understand soon.

Russo said he and his brother also know but can’t yet reveal the title of the next movie.

