Authorities: Man killed in South Beach shooting was rapper Hellabandz

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The man who was fatally gunned down on a busy South Beach street was hip-hop artist Hellabandz, according to officials.

Miami Beach Police identified the victim in the early Saturday morning shooting as 24-year-old Ameer Golston, Hellabandz’s legal name.

Officials released a statement on Sunday saying the Chicago rapper had a violent criminal history.

Investigators said the incident took place along the 200 block of Española Way, near Washington Avenue, Saturday.

Newly released surveillance video showed people tripping over each other as they tan into traffic in an attempt to flee from the gunfire.

Police said a second victim was injured in the shooting. Paramedics transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Detectives said the shooting led to two police pursuits, a foot chase near the scene of the incident and a car chase that ended in a crash near 91st Street and Harding Avenue.

As of Sunday night, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.