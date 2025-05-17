London (CNN) — Austria won its third Eurovision Song Contest after a glittering grand final in neighboring Switzerland, with singer JJ earning the continent’s votes for the operatic pop anthem “Wasted Love.”

The song, which showcases the classically trained singer’s remarkable vocals and was staged in a dramatic style that evoked a shipwreck, dazzled the crowd in Basel and saw Austria triumph for the first time since Conchita Wurst’s victory in 2014.

Israel came second in the leaderboard, with Yuval Raphael – a survivor of Hamas’ October 7 attacks – winning support for her performance of “New Day Will Rise.” Estonia was placed third, while San Marino earned the last-placed spot.

Before the final, JJ told CNN: “I feel very, very humbled and honored that the artwork that I’m putting out there is being so well accepted. This is the kind of music that I want to continue making.”

“I had a pretty tough year, and I wanted to write about my personal experience with wasted, unreciprocated love,” he said, adding that if he won Saturday’s final, he would “probably break down, start crying and then call my family.”

This is a breaking story. More details to come.

