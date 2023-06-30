(CNN) — Australian teenager Arisa Trew has become the first female to land a 720 – a skateboarding trick involving two full rotations while in the air – as she competed in the Tony Hawk Vert Alert event on Saturday.

In 1985, legendary skateboarder Hawk became the first to complete the trick but since then no female has joined him in achieving the feat – until now.

Hawk was present at the competition in Salt Lake City, Utah, and said on Instagram that the 13-year-old Trew, “brought the house down.”

“I can’t believe I landed my first 720!!! And to be the first girl in the world to land a 7 in competition,” an ecstatic Trew said on Instagram, before thanking those who helped her achieve this accomplishment.

Her coach Trevor Ward also took to Instagram to talk about the process of the teen making history and the battle between 16-year-old Lilly Stoephasius and Trew to land the trick.

“What an amazing scenario. The 2 best vert skaters going head-to-head to land the 720 in front of the inventor of the trick. Tony was giving both girls tips on how to do the trick.

“We knew it was coming soon. We just didn’t expect it to be in the world stage rather than on our vert ramp back home in Australia.

“Arisa has an amazing mindset and will power to succeed. Congrats Arisa you are amazing.,” Ward concluded.

Vert skateboarding involves riding a skateboard on a near vertical ramp.

Trew will be hoping to take this form into the Olympic Games, if selected, next year where she could compete for Australia on the biggest stage of all at Paris 2024.

