Attorney: Ex-reality star close to deal in fatal Iowa crash

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (AP) — Attorneys for an Iowa farmer who appeared on ABC’s “The Bachelor” say they are close to reaching a deal with prosecutors that would resolve a criminal charge against him related to a fatal crash.

The Des Moines Register reports an attorney for Chris Soules said during a Tuesday hearing that attorneys should know by Monday whether a deal had been reached.

Soules, who appeared on “The Bachelor” and “Dancing With The Stars” in 2015, rear-ended a tractor in April 2017, killing 66-year-old Kenny Mosher. Soules called 911 and waited for first responders, but he left before police arrived. He’s now charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

Tuesday’s hearing was to address Soules’ motion to move his trial out of Independence because of the publicity it has received.

