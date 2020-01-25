Atlanta strip club under fire for planned star-studded parties aboard $40M mega yacht at Bayfront Park

MIAMI (WSVN) - An Atlanta strip club finds itself at the center of a controversy over a series of parties set to take place on board a luxury mega yacht docked in downtown Miami, but organizers said the brouhaha stems from a major misunderstanding.

7News cameras captured the 10,000-square-foot SeaFair yacht, valued at $40 million, docked at Bayfront Park, Saturday evening.

City of Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo, who is the head of the Bayfront Park Management Trust, said he found out on social media about Allure on the Water, the planned parties scheduled for the next few days, and he said the nature of the event might render them illegal at their current venue.

“We have not approved that entity to sublease for six days to anybody,” said Carollo. “Furthermore, there are certain licenses that would have to be done. That is not the case whatsoever.”

A promotional video for the event touts appearances by hip-hop and R&B artists like Lil Baby, Nicki Minaj and Migos, as well as “more surprise guests.”

Allure Gentlemen’s Club, the establishment behind the events, is a strip club based in Atlanta.

An attorney for the event’s promoter said there will be no nudity, and no one on board the yacht will be doing anything illegal. The promoter believes everything that is being talked about is just rumors that were started by people who are planning other events and do not want any competition.

David Lester, the owner of SeaFair, said they usually hold events like weddings and corporate events, and they’ve never had an issue like this come up. He said Allure on the Water was billed to him as a celebrity entertainment event and, as far as he knows, all rules are being followed.

“I think there’s a misunderstanding as to what was done and what was contracted for this ship,” said Lester. “It was never contracted for adult entertainment. It was never contracted for any illegal activity. As the owner of the ship, I would obviously never permit any illegal activity to go on this ship. It is the responsibility of the client to seek the proper permitting and security from the city.”

Carollo said he has reached out to the city attorney to see what actions can be taken.

