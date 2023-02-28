If you paid attention in geography class, you should know Asia is the biggest continent in the world and has the most people. This is the why it’s so rich in culture and traditions. Down in Tropical Park of Miami, there’s going to be a big Asian celebration for the whole family to check out.

An immersive weekend of fun is back in South Florida for the 32nd year in a row at the Asian Culture Festival.

Tai Vaz: “They will experience almost like you’ve traveled to Asia… You get to meet different countries, their culture, their costume, their food, their tradition, dance or their modern way of life.”

New this year, are some of the cultural dances like the General Monkey Dance.

It tells a story about a monkey god trying to catch a maiden he has the hots for.

Tai Vaz: “This dance is usually only performed in the palace … You get to see this extravagant costume.”

If that’s not your speed, they’ll have something more upbeat.

Joshua Ho: “Polynesian dance to represent Tahiti, and also to represent the Middle East like Turkey and Iran by doing a belly dance as well.”

Joshua Ho: “In addition, you will see our dragon boat race demonstration, so we have two teams, Puff and the SOS.”

All that dancing, singing and rowing got you hungry? There’s street food — Asian style!

Tai Vaz: “Things that are very difficult to get in a restaurant the street food will provide … have you tried rice inside a bamboo? If not, you gotta come and try.”

About 50 nations will be represented on stage, so there will be plenty to learn and enjoy about the culture, and we’re not just talking karaoke.

Joshua Ho: “We love sports, we love food, we love entertaining one another, we love karaoke, we love singing, we love food and we love the camaraderie of friendship and meeting new friends … and that’s what it’s all about at the Asian Culture Festival.”

Festivities will start this weekend.

For More Info:

Asianculturefestival.net

