Ashley Tisdale tests her judgment skills on ‘The Masked Dancer’

A new episode of “The Masked Dancer” is taking center stage tonight! And with great judgment comes great responsibility.

Ashley Tisdale is shining the spotlight on how to figure out who’s behind the mask.

She is getting her groove on and having a blast!

Because judging “The Masked Dancer” on Fox is unlike anything she’s ever done before.

Ashley Tisdale: “This is the most fun I’ve ever had. When I’m acting, you know, you’re memorizing lines, and you’re like, you know, in hair and makeup and trying to get everything perfect. There’s just something about it where I’m, for the first time being myself and get to be me, so that’s really fun but also the energy.”

But she says guessing who’s dancing up a storm on stage is harder than it looks!

Ashley Tisdale: “It’s definitely more difficult than I thought it would be. I thought I was going to be like the best at it, but I’m not.”

Ashley has a secret weapon, though…

Ashley Tisdale: “The social media aspect helps me because I can spot like, a TikTok dance that they’re doing.”

This week’s episode will feature a special guest judge… “9-1-1: Lone Star’s” Rob Lowe!

Ashley Tisdale: “Rob Lowe is amazing, so cute, and he’s really good too. You know, everybody that we have had guested on the show is really bringing their game.”

Ashley says these masked competitors are stepping up, too.

Ashley Tisdale: “It’s pretty cool seeing how well they, like, act out their mask. They’re very, like, in it to win it.”

Guessing who’s behind the mask is hard, but Ashley says if the tables were turned and she was the one on stage, her signature move would give her away.

Ashley Tisdale: “I’ve always, like, done a little bit of twerking. I probably would shake my butt and everyone would be like, ‘Oh, that’s Ashley.'”

