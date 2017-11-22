Ashley Graham returns as co-host for Miss Universe 2017

Ashley Graham is going galactic. The famous plus-size model is again co-hosting Miss Universe, which you can see right here on 7. Deco’s Mr. Universe, Chris Van Vliet, is here to tell us all about it.

I’ve been intently studying lots of pictures and video of the Miss Universe competitors — for work purposes, obviously.

Ashley’s also been doing her homework to get ready for Sunday’s big show.

Steve Harvey: “Miss Universe is … France!”

In just days, a new Miss Universe will be crowned. Nearly 100 women will be competing for the title in Las Vegas this weekend.

Ashley Graham, model: “I always have this sense of excitement and a little bit of nervous energy for the girls, because they’ve been working hard all year for this competition.”

Model extraordinaire Ashley Graham is returning as the show’s backstage host. She gave Deco a behind the scenes look at the preparations the contestants go through.

From travel…

Contestant: “I’m on my way to the gate now!”

To wardrobe and makeup.

As for Ashley…

Ashley Graham: “I have a prep day the day before, then we do a full dress rehearsal, then we go live at 7 p.m.”

You probably know Ashley from her other gig. She made history last year as the first plus-size model to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated.

She’s now essentially the standard bearer for body positivity.

Ashley Graham: “I’m proud of the strides I’ve taken to get here, and I’m also very proud of the fashion industry for finally following suit.”

One of those strides — launching her own collection with retailer Swimwear For All.

Ashley Graham: “They really, truly are swimsuits for all. There was never a string bikini that was made in my size, so I was determined to make one that was also supportive.”

She also has her own lingerie collection.

Ashley Graham: “I made it for girls like me who want sexy, who want comfort and who just want to be like every other girl.”

Is there anything this wonder woman can’t do?

Come this Sunday, Ashley told us what she’s looking forward to at the Miss Universe competition.

Ashley Graham: “I am really excited to see Steve again.”

Yeah, I think we all are.

Steve Harvey: “I have to apologize. The first runner-up is Colombia.”

Tune in to find out if Steve gets it right this time. I’ve got faith in him.

Miss Universe airs live, Sunday night at 7 p.m. right here on 7.

