MIAMI (WSVN) - The Ultra Music Festival returns to downtown Miami later this month, bringing with it familiar concerns from local residents.

Ahead of the music festival, the city is preparing for the takeover of partygoers and music lovers. Wednesday afternoon, officials were already putting up fences.

But not every resident is happy about the return of the popular festival.

The Downtown Neighbors Alliance met Wednesday with residents, police, and Ultra organizers to discuss the big event.

“They can be as loud as they want?” asked a resident.

For residents who live in the buildings directly across from Bayfront Park, where Ultra takes place, the festival has long been a headache.

“After midnight, 12:01 a.m., some DJs extend their show,” said another resident.

But whether the residents like it or not, there isn’t much they can do about it, since Ultra has an agreement with the city on sound levels.

“The DNA and Ultra have sound engineers that will monitor the sound, and anytime there is an [exceedance] of the approved sound levels, it gets addressed right away,” said Ray Martinez, Ultra Music Festival’s chief security officer.

Ultra representatives said they’ve set up a 24-hour hotline to be used during the festival if residents have any concerns.

When it comes to the issue of code compliance, James Torres, the president of Downtown Neighborhood Association, said residents will have to take their concerns to the city’s code enforcement.

“They won’t respond to a direct complaint as it relates to Ultra. But as a resident, if you have an issue in the building — let’s say there’s a pool party going on and you’re tired of that — you’re going to call the City of Miami Code Enforcement,” said Torres.

As revelers enjoy the festival, Miami Police will be out in large numbers across the area, paid for by Ultra.

“Ultra has approximately 350 officers working per day,” said a Miami Police spokesperson.

The festival will also pay for nightly cleanup at Bayfront Park and the surrounding downtown streets. This also includes any renovations that might be needed at Bayfront Park after the event, including re-sodding the entire park.

“They’re mad about it either way; it’s a mixed crowd. We try to find a good balance in terms of living and coexisting with what is coming here at Ultra,” said Torres.

Starting on Thursday, March 21, big changes will be coming to the traffic pattern at Biscayne Boulevard. Miami Police said they will release the maps of the changes in the coming days.

Ultra Music Festival is set to take place at Bayfront Park on March 22-24. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.