Don’t you hate when your BFGG — best gorilla friend forever mutates into a supersized monster? It happens to The Rock in his brand-new film “Rampage.” Primate enthusiast Chris Van Vliet is here with more.

The Rock has figured out the formula that moviegoers want. That formula is The Rock plus explosions equals lots and lots of money. (Well, except for “Baywatch.”)

He’s done it again with “Rampage”, and I headed out to Los Angeles to chat with him.

The Rock has finally found a co-star that’s bigger than him!

In “Rampage,” he plays a primatologist who looks after George, an albino gorilla. But after being exposed to genetic experiment, George, along with a wolf and a crocodile, become huge and start tearing up the the city.

Dwayne Johnson (as Davis Okoye): ‘Having George on that plane is a big mistake.”

The movie is based on the 1980’s video game, also called “Rampage,” and The Rock knows a thing or two about video game movies after starring in the critically panned “Doom” in 2005.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (as Sarge): “I’ve got one round.”

Chris Van Vliet: “It wasn’t received that well. What did you learn from that?”

Dwayne Johnson: “It was the [expletive].”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan: “I didn’t hate it as much as everyone else does.”

Dwayne Johnson: “It’s just one of those things, man.”

It’s now 13 years and a new haircut later, and The Rock has a ton of blockbusters under his belt. He even serves as an executive producer on this film.

Dwayne Johnson: “I’m a different guy today than I was back then. My hands are in it, a lot more dirtier in the best possible way.”

His co-stars say Rock’s dialed into exactly what movie fans want.

Naomie Harris: “He’ll always say in a scene, ‘The fans, what they’ll need is this,’ and, ‘What they’ll like is this,’ and, ‘What they’ll respond to is this.’ And I’ve never seen anybody any actor so concerned and so committed to fulfilling the desires of their audience.”

P.J. Byrne (as Nelson): “Is it me, or is he considerably bigger?”

Dwayne Johnson (as Davis Okoye): “No, he’s definitely bigger.”

Speaking of getting bigger, is it just me, or does The Rock just keep getting bigger?

And that got me to thinking…

Chris Van Vliet: “I want you to take a look at this picture…

…and maybe tell me, with your knowledge from the film, if maybe, Rock, at some point, you experienced the same stuff that George did.”

(Johnson laughs.)

Chris Van Vliet: “What’s going on here?”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan: “That’s kind of awesome.”

Dwayne Johnson: “It’s awesome, yes.”

Chris Van Vliet: “That’s a very popular meme.”

Dwayne Johnson: “Because I look like a maniac here, and I look like I’m on crack light here. Not full crack, crack light.”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan: “I would hang out with that dude!”

Dwayne Johnson: “You would? Oh, yeah!” (laughs)

“Rampage” tears into theaters on Friday.

