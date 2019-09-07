ArtsLaunch at Arsht Center kicks off 2019 South Florida arts season

ArtsLaunch kicked off South Florida’s 2019 arts season at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami with a flurry of activities, workshops and even some Tony-winning show tunes.

The event, which started at 10 a.m. on Saturday and is scheduled to wrap up at 7 p.m., offered a full day of free mini-performances, children’s activities, a farmer’s market and tours, as well as performances by Miami City Ballet, Florida Grand Opera and the New World Symphony. It also celebrated the Arsht’s box office opening for the new season.

Now in its fourth year, the Arsht Center added new activities, including Big Bus Miami cultural excursions to Little Haiti and Overtown, The New Tropic’s Happy Hour on the Plaza with DJ Le Spam and sing-along with your songs from the musical “Hamilton” as part of Hamiltunes.

Guests are also invited to visit the on-stage Community Arts Village, which welcomed more than 120 local arts and cultural organizations from across South Florida.

