Miami-Dade’s biggest annual event to celebrate and kick off art season was held in downtown Miami.

Arts Launch 2018 took over the Adrienne Arsht Center all day Saturday.

Some of the activities at the free event included an art village with more than 100 organizations, a concert, performances, workshops, and even a kids’ zone.

The performing arts center also celebrated their box office opening for the season. Ticket fees were waived.

