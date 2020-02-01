Artists working on Kobe Bryant mural in Overtown

MIAMI (WSVN) - A moving mural is being created in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood in honor of basketball great Kobe Bryant and his daughter.

7News cameras captured artists hard at work at the corner of Northwest First Avenue and 17th Street, Saturday.

The mural is an homage to the longtime Los Angeles Lakers star player and his daughter, Gianna Bryant. They and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in California this past Sunday.

Community members are being allowed to contribute their messages to the wall.

To many, Kobe Bryant was much more than just a basketball player.

“Definitely, obviously one of the greatest ever, but beyond that he was a real example of a father,” said artist Kyle Holbrook. “II have a daughter that’s 20 years old, and just seeing him and Gianna together really reminded me and really resonated with me, just as fathers and for fatherhood.”

The Lakers paid tribute to the late player before their game, Friday night. Usher was on hand to sing “Amazing Grace,” and LeBron James delivered a heartfelt speech.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.