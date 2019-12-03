Artist Thomas Dambo turns trolls into works of art at Pinecrest Gardens exhibit

There are a lot of trolls on social media, but they got nothin’ on what you’re about to see. That’s because one guy has turned trolls into a work of art. Deco’s Alex Miranda is out from under his bridge to tell us about the story.

I Googled some fun facts about trolls, and did you know that, according to folklore, trolls are active at night, and if you keep entertaining a troll until sunrise, it will turn to stone?

I’m not making this up — but artist and designer Thomas Dambo has been turning that fantastical mind of his into real-life art all around the world. And no, he’s brought his creations to SoFlo.

No matter what you think about trolls, these are something else.

Alex Miranda: “Trolls usually are kinda ugly. I think these are really cute! I don’t know, what do you think about how they look?”

Jasmine Sharell Albury: “I think they look awesome.”

Sage Newman: “I was like, whoa! It’s insane, like, shocking.”

They’re all of that, and the creations of Danish artist Thomas Dambo, who’s world-famous for his “trash” sculptures using recyclable materials.

Thomas Dambo: “The fur of this one here is actually made of a house that was built in the ’40’s.

Just in time for Art Basel, he’s built two mythical creatures at Pinecrest Gardens.

Thomas Dambo: “This is Italia, he’s the little baby brother, and then this is Banta, she’s the big sister, and the story is about Banta, Italia and the banyan tree.”

But, surprise! They have a cousin, too, named … John.

Thomas Dambo: “So this troll here is going to be sitting like this. Then it grabs — it has an Astro minivan flipped on the side under this arm.”

Alex Miranda: “Uh huh…”

Thomas Dambo: “And then it’s ripped off the one wheel, and then it’s looking through the one wheel.”

John is actually leaving for Wynwood, but Thomas was cool enough to let me put the final touch on his thumb before he goes — after a quick lesson.

Thomas Dambo: “The sign language of it is square things that becomes round.”

Alex Miranda: “Got it.”

I was on my way.

Thomas Dambo: “You’re looking great there, buddy.”

Alex Miranda: “You think?”

Thomas Dambo: “Yeah, that’s good.”

With a few minor slip-ups.

Thomas Dambo: “I think you must have hit exactly on top of another screw.”

Alex Miranda: “Now that I’m doing it, everything is going wrong!”

But a few minutes later, we had ourselves a thumb — even though I’m sure he’s gonna do the whole thing all over again the second I walk away.

Alex Miranda: “But you know what? I’m glad that you entertained me anyway.”

Thomas Dambo: “It’s 90% good. I’m going to tweak it a little bit, but I know you’re busy.”

Alex Miranda: “But are you going to keep the same piece of wood?”

Thomas Dambo: “I’m going to keep the same, yeah.”

Alex Miranda: “He’s like, ‘Mmm-hmm, mmm-hmm, yeah, yeah.'”

Pinecrest Gardens teamed up with Nicklaus Children’s Hospital for the installation. They’re amazing in person, and tickets are only $5.

