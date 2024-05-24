SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested singer and rapper Sean Kingston in California, hours after Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies raided his rented Southwest Ranches home with a search warrant and arrested his mother.

Kingston, whose real name is Kisean Paul Anderson, was taken into custody without incident in Fort Irwin, Thursday evening on an arrest warrant from BSO for numerous fraud and theft charges, authorities said.

Earlier on Thursday, 7Skyforce hovered above the Southwest Ranches property as deputies went in and out of the house.

During the raid, BSO took Anderson’s mother, 61-year-old Janice Turner, into custody. She was seen outside the house in handcuffs.

Their arrests come months after the company Ver Ver Entertainment filed a lawsuit against Anderson claiming the celebrity never paid for a $150,000 entertainment system.

Employees with Ver Ver were at the house on Thursday to take down the equipment.

The company’s attorney, Dennis Card, said he’s known about the raid for months.

“There’s probably 30 deputies in there from BSO, from SWAT,” he said. “They’re basically taking everything in the house.”

Deputies continued the hours-long search throughout the day, eventually throwing open the garage to remove more items. Several vehicles were also towed from the driveway.

“He is stealing the property itself,” said Card. “He has a standardized script that he gives people, which is that he’s a recording artist, that he’s certainly is, and that he wants to purchase these things, but he never pays for anything. He gets the stuff, and that’s the end of the story. He does it over and over and over.”

Back in 2011, Anderson was badly injured when he struck a Miami Beach bridge on a personal watercraft.

Turner was booked into the Broward County Jail. She is also facing several fraud and theft charges. Her mugshot was released Thursday night.

Earlier in the day, Anderson posted the following message on his Instagram Story: “People love negative energy! I am good and so is my mother!.. my lawyers are handling everything as we speak.”

Investigators said he will be booked into jail in San Bernardino.

