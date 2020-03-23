Artist Romero Britto creates free coloring book for digital download

MIAMI (WSVN) - A famous South Florida artist hopes children will make colorful creations based off of his work, and he’s making that opportunity available at no cost to parents.

Due to self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic, families are spending some unexpected quality time together this week. Just ask Miami residents Cindy and Kristopher Mesa.

“I’m working from home. It’s been a nice change of pace for me to actually have her around,” said Kristopher during a FaceTime interview. “I mean, it gets a little stressful at times, but that’s how it is.”

Since they are quarantining at home to keep safe from the spread of COVID-19, the Mesas said, they’re having to get a little more creative to keep Audrey, their 2-year-old, entertained.

“We kind of try to burn her out a little bit, and then once we’re inside, we color, we do puzzles. We’ll watch movies, too,” said Cindy.

But Miami artist Romero Britto, who is world-famous for his fun and kid-friendly designs, is doing what he can to help. He has created a free coloring book for digital download.

“Look at this. This is perfect. People are going crazy for the teddy bear,” he said as he showed 7News his digital creation. “The parents with their children doing that, I think that’s such a great pastime.”

Britto, who is quarantining from his live-in workshop in Wynwood, said he hopes it helps bring families closer during this time of social distancing.

“That’s the idea. When you engage in something together with your family and children, worry about the details, where you are going with the pencil, and there you go,” he said.

Even little Audrey got in on the fun.

“She loves to color,” said Cindy.

When asked the toddler’s favorite thing to color, Cindy said, “The elephant she just put down. She loves elephants.”

The coloring book is available in English, Spanish and Portuguese. It has already been downloaded over 40,000 times. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.