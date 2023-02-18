MIAMI (WSVN) - An artist is painting with purpose in response to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ demands for a curriculum change to an Advanced Placement African American Studies course.

Marvin Weeks on Friday announced the first of four murals to be produced across the state.

Weeks said his series, titled “Awaken Minds,” stresses the importance of inclusion of ideas relevant to young people.

The first mural is located at Northwest 17th Avenue and 58th Terrace in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood. It will be replicated in Jacksonville, Tampa and Tallahassee.

