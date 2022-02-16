There’s one artist you really don’t want to miss at the Art Walk.

Good thing it’s almost impossible to miss him because he’ll probably be the only one painting with his toes!

Daniel Pontet has been painting since he was 3 years old, literally!

Plus, he can draw. He can sculpt. Basically, he’s good with his hands.

Until he discovered he may be even better — with his feet!

Boots may be made for walkin’, but these feet are for paintin’.

Daniel Pontet: “The idea is to go with your mind in blank.”

Ten years ago, multimedia artist Daniel Pontent got bored of plain ol’ paintbrushes, so…

Daniel Pontet: “I take off my shoes, and I start to paint with feet.”

Simple as that.

Daniel Pontet: “At the beginning, people think that it’s something weird.”

But then the haters became fans and his toes a fixture of the downtown Hollywood Art Walk where he performs action painting.

Daniel Pontet: “When I start to speed, the music starts to speed too. At some point, I’m following the music.”

Like here, at his studio in Hollywood, where multi-Grammy award-winning violinist Federico Britos is setting the tone.

Daniel Pontet: “That violin inspired something delicate. That is what came to my mind.”

But as far as my inspiration…

Alex Miranda: “Do you think I’m going to do all right?”

Daniel Pontet: “Yeah, yeah, yeah.”

Alex Miranda: “Do you trust me?”

Daniel Pontet: “Not really.”

It’s Puerto Rican rapper and style icon Bad Bunny.

Alex Miranda: “Uncanny. Uncanny. I see it.”

Delusional confidence does help.

Alex Miranda: “The look of horror that Daniel is giving me right now.”

And balance!

Alex Miranda: “It is weird at first, but you get used to it kind of fast.”

Now, to that third eye.

Alex Miranda: “All right, guys, so this is the international symbol for the Illuminati.”

Mess, indeed.

Alex Miranda: “Bad Bunny, I love you, but I failed at your portrait, so I’m just going to go straight-up abstract.”

Here goes something!

Alex Miranda: “I feel the aggression in the music, and, look! It’s becoming violent!”

This is when I relived past traumas and temporarily lost my mind, but then…

Alex Miranda: “Honestly, I love it! Like I… Hahaha. I think it looks really cool!”

But Bad Bunny wasn’t bad enough until…

Alex Miranda: “Ahhh what do you think?”

Daniel Pontet: “It looks like a bad bunny from here, yeah.”

Alex Miranda: “What do you think?”

Federico Britos: “Para mi es muy interesante.”

Translated: For me it’s very interesting.

Alex Miranda: “Done! Sucess.”

Catch Daniel at the Art Walk every third Saturday of each month.

You can also catch Daniel in his Impulse Art Experience this Saturday at the Downtown Hollywood Art Walk.

He starts performing outside of Sasa Cafe Italiano at 8 p.m.

