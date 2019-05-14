‘Arthur’ character Mr. Ratburn comes out as gay, gets married in season premiere

Mr. Ratburn from the kids' show "Arthur" came out as gay in the new season's premiere.

(WSVN) - A long-running children’s show started off their latest season with a historic celebration.

As many millennials may be surprised to hear, “Arthur” is still running and releasing new episodes.

The PBS Kids show just started off its 22nd season with the episode, “Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone.”

The episode features the wedding of Arthur’s teacher Mr.Ratburn. However, it isn’t until the end of the episode that Arthur and his friends learn that Mr. Ratburn’s special someone is another man.

Fans of the show were quick to voice their support for the addition of a LGBT character to a popular children’s show.

1) Shoutout to Mr. Ratburn! 2) Arthur has been on TV forever. Season 22?? https://t.co/27W8Xo1NhA — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 13, 2019

My hand to god, I had no idea "Arthur" is still being produced, let alone in its 22nd season, and I'm now going to make a donation to @PBS. https://t.co/P8DIxbF5u5 — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) May 14, 2019