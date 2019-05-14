‘Arthur’ character Mr. Ratburn comes out as gay, gets married in season premiere

(WSVN) - A long-running children’s show started off their latest season with a historic celebration.
As many millennials may be surprised to hear, “Arthur” is still running and releasing new episodes.
The PBS Kids show just started off its 22nd season with the episode, “Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone.”
The episode features the wedding of Arthur’s teacher Mr.Ratburn. However, it isn’t until the end of the episode that Arthur and his friends learn that Mr. Ratburn’s special someone is another man.
Fans of the show were quick to voice their support for the addition of a LGBT character to a popular children’s show.
