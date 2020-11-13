ARTECHOUSE’s Aqueous installation lets you become part of the art — in shades of blue

Don’t just drink water, be one with water. A new art installation is giving us the blues, in all the right ways. Here is Deco’s Alex Miranda with the story from South Beach.

Who doesn’t love the color blue?

Lena Galperina: “It has both the energy and the peaceful qualities, but it allows us to really connect to ourselves and centered.”

You might just think it’s pretty, but I am feeling all kinds of energized and connected at Art Tech House on South Beach.

Lena Galperina: “We’re a innovative art space dedicated to showcasing artists who use technology to create.”

They just opened Aqueous, a new, immersive multimedia installation that’s all about the world’s most popular color.

Lena Galperina: “We have over 20 individual installations of various scales. Some are an entire room that surrounds you.

One of them, located in the biggest room, is about the ocean and gives you this whole sensory experience. It feels like you’re miles under the water.

Lena Galperina: “Some are a digital installation in front of you where you can see yourself.”

They also have an interactive portal at their locations in D.C. and New York, and now Miami, so you can see someone thousands of miles away.

And if all the blue in here is putting you in the mood — like, really in the mood — no need to rush out.

Lena Galperina: “If they find a favorite, and they want to play with it or sit with it for an hour or so, they’re more than welcome to do so.”

General admission is $24, but you’re getting much more than just an Instagram backdrop for the ticket price.

Lena Galperina: “Some people leave energized. They’re like, ‘Oh, my God, that was fun. I forgot about everything else,’ and other people are like, ‘I feel like I just got a mind massage or something.'”

If you book tickets on ARTECHOUSE’s website, you get $5 off general admission for a limited time.

FOR MORE INFO:

ARTECHOUSE

736 Collins Avenue

Miami Beach, FL 33139

miami.artechouse.com

