Artechouse brings out-of-this-world exhibit to South Beach

It’s safe to say that South Florida has a pretty cool art scene, and it’s about to become even cooler thanks to a new out-of-this-world exhibit. Deco has an exclusive sneak peek. But shhh, it’s a secret.

Simply walking into this art exhibition is an entirely different experience.

Tati Pastukhova, founder: “Here, you can walk on art and not get in trouble.”

What on Earth is this place? Whoa, is it even on Earth?!

Tati Pastukhova: “Artechouse is the first innovative art space dedicated to showcasing artists who work with technology as a medium to create. And here we’re excited to present XYZT.”

Artechouse on South Beach opens to the public on Dec. 8, but we got a preview of what you’ll be able to feast your eyes on.

Tati Pastukhova: “All the exhibits and all the installations within this exhibit are inspired by physics, mathematical formulas and our interactions with nature.”

That includes the abstract landscape.

Tati Pastukhova: “What is important about XYZT is that artists wanted each person coming through to be a performer and creator of their own experience. So when you step inside the abstract landscape cube, you’re able to shift the letters, you’re able to move the constellations.”

Annielys Sosa, patron: “I have never seen anything like this before. The one particular area that was my favorite was upstairs, when you’re entering the box with all the letters. You can see how your movement and the kinetic energy around you impacts the installation.”

This place is like a playground for your senses.

Tati Pastukhova: “You’re able to interact with things here, you’re able to immerse into an abstract digital landscape of letters and algorithms.”

Artechouse plans to stick around through April, but could stay longer if that’s what an artsy place like the 305 so desires.

Tati Pastukhova: “We’ve seen a development in the arts and cultural scene, and we wanted to bring this digital experience in juxtaposition to all the other arts that are happening.”

Once it’s finally open, tickets will run from $17 to $24.

FOR MORE INFO:

Artechouse

736 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

www.miami.artechouse.com

