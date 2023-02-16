MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s going to be a big and busy Presidents’ Day weekend with two arts events returning to town in addition to an annual boat show, giving South Florida residents and visitors plenty of options.

It will be Art Wynwood’s 10th year after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guests who visit the event will be able to see art with prices upwards of $250,000.

Also at the event will be artwork from 50 local artists and artists from across the world, with styles ranging from modern graffiti to traditional art.

“It’s really seeing the diversity in the artwork and opening your mind to what’s possible,” said Mariela Henriquez, Art Wynwood attendee.

“There’s a lot of urban art graffiti art, so you’re going to experience all of that with something that’s already in the city,” said Julian Navarro, director of Art Wynwood.

Art Wynwood ends on Sunday.

During the weekend, art lovers may also visit the Coconut Grove Arts Festival, which is in its 59th year.

It is expected that 80,000 people with nearly 300 international artists will be in attendance.

“It’s a family day. You can go down here, and your family can find something to do all day long,” said Monty Trainer, president of the Coconut Grove Arts Festival. “There’s so much going on for everybody. We’re striving to be one of the top festivals in the country, and we have been for many, many years, and we want to keep that status.”

Also happening this weekend is the Miami International Boat Show, which features boats and expensive yachts of all sizes and is billed as “the largest boat and yacht event in the world.”

The prices of some of these vessels reach the $1 million mark.

Drivers can expect to find road closures in Coconut Grove beginning on Friday.

