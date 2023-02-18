MIAMI (WSVN) - The holiday weekend got off to a smashing start at an Art Wynwood exhibit after a woman accidentally broke a sculpture valued at $42,000.

Cellphone video captured shards of artist Jeff Koons’ “Balloon Dog (Blue)” sculpture as employees swept them off the floor, Friday.

“I can’t believe somebody would knock that over two minutes ago,” someone is heard saying in the video.

Artist and art collector Stephen Gamson said he witnessed then moment when the pricey piece was knocked off its display.

“It was this beautiful blue porcelain piece that was kind of shiny, and it was like the showpiece for that booth,” he said.

The smash caught Gamson and other Art Wynwood visitors off guard.

“I saw this woman was there, and she was tapping it, and then the thing fell over and shattered into thousands of pieces,” he said.

Woman accidentally breaks $42,000 Jeff Koons sculpture at Art Wynwood in Miami https://t.co/Fi6Yhb2SrF — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) February 17, 2023

At first, Gamson said, he was uncertain whether or not the incident was a real accident.

“I wasn’t sure if it was a staged thing at first, so my stomach didn’t really sink,” he said.

But as cleaning crews came in to sweep it up, the reality sank in.

“I always knew that this sort of thing could happen when I come to these art shows, because there’s so many thousands of people going through in the course of a weekend,” said Gamson.

But the mishap wasn’t a showstopper, as people continued to gather at Art Wynwood.

“My heart feels quite full,” said attendee Audrey Alleyne.

Visitors took a close look at works from more than 50 local and emerging international artists.

Koons’ ill-fated sculpture was hardly the only balloon-themed creation on display.

Present Demitri Brut showcased a new trend thus year

“This is the world premiere of AI art, which is artificial intelligence-driven art,” he said.

Art Wynwood is just one of several big events drawing locals and visitors to South Florida on Presidents’ Day weekend.

Just feet away, the Miami International Boat Show is catching the eyes of boat lovers, whether they’re in the market for a new vessel or just window shopping.

Vessels of all varieties are docked at several locations in Miami and Miami Beach, catching the eye of an estimated 100,000 people this weekend.

Dealers hope people open their wallets for big boats.

Friday night, drones lit up the sky illustrating a lot of fun out on the water.

“Very extravagant, as you can see. It’s very beautiful,” said attendee Tony Eden.

With so many people out and about over the weekend, those attending the various events taking place are advised to pack their patience and give themselves plenty of time to get there.

7News cameras captured bumper-to-bumper traffic on the MacArthur Causeway from Alton Road, Friday evening.

Down in Coconut Grove, streets are already closed as they prepare for the 59th Coconut Grove Arts Festival, yet another place to stop by and enjoy the weekend.

