“Art of Tiki” celebrates Polynesian food and drinks

Polynesian food and drink will be celebrated for the “Art of the Tiki.” The South Beach Wine and Food Festival event will let you unleash your inner islander, and drink like the natives do.

Fruity, fun and colorful. That pretty much sums up Tiki drinks.

Now you can sample some Polynesian punch at “Art of the Tiki,” part of the South Beach Wine and Food Festival.

Local bartenders compete to see who’s Tiki King.

Ben Potts, Beaker & Gray: “Tiki drinks were popular in the ’40s, ’50s and ’60s … usually a lot of rum, very rum-forward cocktail.”

The mixologists at Beaker & Gray in Wynwood are bringing their cocktail A-game.

They’re serving up a decadent drink fit for royalty.

Ben Potts: “Today were gonna make a Queens Park Swizzle. It’s comprised of a little bit of mint. We’re gonna add three-quarters of an ounce of lime juice. For this cocktail, I like to use two different types of rum, one’s Banks 7, I like to use an ounce of that. We use Saint Tereza 1796, ounce each of those. Now, this drink calls for bitters dashed on top, but I like to throw a couple dashes inside the cocktail. Add a little crushed ice, and then we swizzle. Top it with some bitters, get a nice bouquet of mint, and there you go. Queen’s Park Swizzle.

Customer: “It’s super refreshing, delicious. I love the concept of Tiki cocktails.”

The Social Club on South Beach is serving up drinks that’ll put you on island time.

Andres Rairan, The Social Club: “It’s fruity. It’s boozy. They’re fresh.”

This Caribbean cocktail is just dreamy.

Andres Rairan: “Today were making Daydreaming. So, I’m adding a little bit lime juice. Pineapple juice for sweetness. A little bit of OJ. Gonna add couple dashes of Angostura bitters. Now I’m gonna add Velvet Falernum. Velvet Falernum is a liqueur that it’s a great substitution for sweet liqueur. Gonna add Bacardi Four Añejo. We’ll do Bacardi Four Añejo’s baby cousin, Bacardi Superior, all-spiced rum, which is from the West Indies. Then, we shake. Those are Luxardo cherries, and there you have Daydreaming.”

Colorful cocktails and tropical flavors.

This is an art form you can enjoy one sip at a time.

“Art of Tiki” takes place on Friday, Feb. 22, at the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel on Miami Beach.

FOR MORE INFO:

“Art of Tiki”

Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel

1717 Collins Avenue

Miami Beach 33139

(305) 532-7715

https://sobewff.org/tiki/

