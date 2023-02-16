MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s going to be a big and busy Presidents’ Day weekend with two arts event returning to town in addition to an annual boat show, giving South Florida residents and visitors plenty of options.

It will be Art Wynwood’s 10th year after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guests who visit the exhibit will be able to see art with prices upwards of $250,000.

Also at the exhibit will be artwork from 50 local artists and artists from across the world, with styles ranging from modern graffiti to traditional art.

During the weekend, art lovers may also visit the Coconut Grove Arts Festival, which is in its 59th year.

It is expected that 80,000 people with nearly 300 international artists will be in attendance.

“It’s a family day. You can go down here, and your family can find something to do all day long,” said Monty Trainer, president of Coconut Grove Arts Festival. “There’s so much going on for everybody. We’re striving to be one of the top festivals in the country, and we have been for many, many years, and we want to keep that status.”

Also happening this weekend is the Miami International Boat Show, which features boats and expensive yachts of all sizes and is billed as “the largest boat and yacht event in the world.”

The prices of some of these vessels reach the $1 million mark.

The doors for Art Wynwood open Thursday at 6 p.m.

