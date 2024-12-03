MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Art lovers are heading to Miami Beach all week long as Miami Art Week gets underway.

Dozens of local and international artists are showing their art exhibits to all who come — from 100 wooden elephants placed on the sandy beaches to the sounds of art that allows visitors to listen to a balanced beat of life.

One of these artists is Miami-based artist Alexandre Arrechea, who built an immersive, kinetic sound installation to investigate the intersection of art, science and technology.

“I wanted, with this particular installation, to create that sort of a balance, becoming not only an art piece, but also becoming a project that also teaches my son,” said Arrechea.

He said the inspiration behind the artwork came from a lesson he was teaching his son at a park.

“This idea of teaching him the repercussions of any actions you take in your life, and because I was teaching him how to drive, the idea was, like any wrongdoing, it will become a disaster,” said Arrechea.

Other sights will make art lovers ooh and ahh as they encounter Miami Contemporary Art.

“I’ve been creating this particular body of work, called ,See Ourselves,’ for the last seven years,” said artist Sharron Walters.

Walters’ seven-year work is paying off, as now she’s displaying her celebration of her heritage.

“It’s about celebrating Black women, women of African descent. Each of the works is really fragile, intricate paper cutout works,” said Walters. “They float beyond the surface and cast really beautiful shadows. I wanted to show in this work that there’s strength in fragility.”

Just steps away from Walters is Shana and Dan Benchetrit’s art.

Their artwork showcases the strength in positivity.

“We really wanted to create a collection of positive symbols with a positive impact in this world,” said Shana.

Stars like Derek Jeter were seen walking the streets of Art Week. Jeter soaked in some positivity by making an appearance near a baseball exhibition.

There is additional artwork to feast one’s eyes on. Visitors can watch a full show called “The Great Yes, The Great No.”

“It’s about the Ship of Fools, the world that is shown inside a ship, and it’s about surrealism moving from France to the Caribbean,” said Artist and Theatre Director William Kentridge.

Kentridge said surrealism can be felt through dance, music, projections and much more.

The various exhibits are sure to spark visitors’ cultural senses at Miami Art Week.

