Art lovers are seeing the light in Fort Lauderdale, and those lights are pretty hard to miss because these artistic images aren’t inside a museum. They’re glowing on the sides of buildings and lighting up the night.

Broward County wants to have an “art to art” conversation about this year’s Fort Lauderdale Art and Design Week.

Andrew Martineau: “It’s essentially a week created to create a platform to showcase all of the incredible arts and cultural opportunities that are available here in Broward County.”

And there’s a lot of art to show you. In fact, they can’t wait to ignite your inner art fire with their latest interactive, immersive exhibits.

Phillip Dunlap: “‘Ignite’ is an exhibition that features artists from around the world and artists working in that medium of art technology.”

Artists like Edison Peñafiel who’s from South Florida. His work is being shown at Mad Arts.

Eddie Peñafiel: “’Maremagnvm’ brings this idea of the great sea of the Mediterranean, so it’s basically having a conversation between the Mediterranean sea and the Atlantic and the migration situation that happens in both areas.”

But that’s not the only place to catch all these beautiful works.

Phillip Dunlap: “Last year, we did some piloting of projecting art onto buildings in Downtown Fort Lauderdale. What you’re gonna see now is the next iteration of ‘Ignite,’ which is the three indoor installations we have here at Mad Arts, and then the three installations in Downtown Fort Lauderdale, and then an artist collective out of Europe called Glowing Bulbs is doing two of the art installations in Esplanade Park.”

With so much art, and so little time, head to the 954 where “Ignite” promises you’ll have a blast.

Phillip Dunlap: “The installations this year are a bit more immersive, they’re a bit more interactive, so what you’re gonna see is more experiential based.”

“Ignite Broward” kicks off Jan. 26.

